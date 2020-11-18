Madhya Pradesh: Shuttlers set to hit corks in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Badminton Academy Gwalior will resume badminton from November 22 post Covid-19 lockdown. The director of sports and youth welfare Pawan Jain discussed the preparations with the parents and guardians of players virtually. He said players will first be tested by RTPCR and will be kept in quarantine for a week once they arrive.

They will be trained for yoga to keep them healthy only after which the game would begin, said Jain. The academy has set up separate schedules for the boarding and day-boarding players at the academy. There are 17 players at the Gwalior academy presently of whom 10 are boys.