Madhya Pradesh: Show-cause notice issued to Chief municipal officer of Banmor

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ankit Asthana has asked the officials to handle the letters related to time-line meeting. The officials who fail to deal with those letters will face the music, Asthana said.

He issued the instruction at a time-line meeting held at the collectorate auditorium on Monday.

Chief municipal officer of Banmor, Siyasharan Yadav, was not present at the meeting. The collector issued a show-cause notice to him.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Ichhit Gadhpale, additional collector Narottam Bhyargava, commissioner of Nagar Nigam Sanjeev Kumar Jain and other officials were present at the meeting.

Asthana reviewed the availability of fertilizer. The deputy director of agriculture said that 3, 500 metric tons of fertiliser was available in the district and that there was no dearth of manure.

About the Shani temple fair, the collector asked the officers of each department to complete their work. The collector further said that 21, 000 Ayushman cards had been made this week, but the figure was not up to the mark.

