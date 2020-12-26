Madhya Pradesh: SHOW BEGINS: Shooting of half a dozen movies and web series completed post Covid lockdown in state

BHOPAL: As things are returning to normal after lockdown, so is shooting of movies and web series in Madhya Pradesh. After unlocking of activities in state, shooting of more than half a dozen projects have been completed.

First to start shooting was Anupam Kher starrer, The Last Show. The 22-day schedule of shooting confined to Bhopal city only. It started on September 25 and concluded on October 15. Line producer of film said Rs 3 crore was spent in Bhopal giving employment to more than 50 people.

Second prominent unit that started shooting in Madhya Pradesh was Vijay Raaz’s Sherni starring Vidya Balan. It had a month’s schedule shooting extensively in forests of Balaghat. It was a big project that engaged more than 200 people from the state. Film producers had an estimated budget of Rs 8 crore for shooting in MP.