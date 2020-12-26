Madhya Pradesh: SHOW BEGINS: Shooting of half a dozen movies and web series completed post Covid lockdown in state

BHOPAL: As things are returning to normal after lockdown, so is shooting of movies and web series in Madhya Pradesh. After unlocking of activities in state, shooting of more than half a dozen projects have been completed.
First to start shooting was Anupam Kher starrer, The Last Show. The 22-day schedule of shooting confined to Bhopal city only. It started on September 25 and concluded on October 15. Line producer of film said Rs 3 crore was spent in Bhopal giving employment to more than 50 people.
Second prominent unit that started shooting in Madhya Pradesh was Vijay Raaz’s Sherni starring Vidya Balan. It had a month’s schedule shooting extensively in forests of Balaghat. It was a big project that engaged more than 200 people from the state. Film producers had an estimated budget of Rs 8 crore for shooting in MP.
Film company owned by Akshay Kumar and Vikram Mehrotra too started shooting of their horror film Chhori in Pipariya in Hoshangabad district for 25 days and in Bhopal for 6 days. Director of Zeal Z Entertainment Services Pvt Limited, Syed Zaid Ali, who acts as line producer for shooting units in MP said that all film units took extra precautions in view of Covid and had reduced number of crew members. Not only movies but several web series and TV series are also being shot in different locations bringing revenue and generating employment for people of state.
Shooting for the web series Maharani by Subhash Kapoor was done for about one month, which employed 100 people. Similarly, shooting for Kota Factory and Gullak season-2 is in progress. A TV serial for Sony TV, Ek Duje Ke Liye, is also being shot in and around Bhopal generating employment for more than 150 local people.
