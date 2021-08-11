Madhya Pradesh: Shopkeeper molests minor girl inside shop, held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a shopkeeper, who allegedly molested a 10-year-old girl inside his shop here on Tuesday night. A police team suspected something foul as the shop’s shutter was down but its lights were on around 11 pm. When cops pulled up the shutter they found the shopkeeper and a minor girl inside, said the Kotwali police. The scared minor was found crying.

Police said the incident occurred at Mujuhuddin complex on Nadeem road around 11 pm. The victim is a resident of Shaheed Nagar. The minor had gone to Kotwali area to buy a dupatta. The accused Mansoor Khan, who runs his shop in the area, dragged the girl inside his shop alluring her with dupatta.

The minor was inside the shop when teams of police and Nagar Suraksha Samiti spotted the lights of the shop, switched on. The cops first knocked at the shutter and on opening it they found the trader and minor inside. Rakesh Agrawal, a member of Suraksha Samiti, said that they found the girl crying.

The girl told the cops that the shopkeeper was molesting her. SHO Kotwali Shahbaz Khan said the girl lives with her maternal grandmother and often comes to Kotwali for shopping. The accused, finding the minor alone late at night, dragged her inside her shop promising a dupatta. The man allegedly molested the minor, said SHO. The accused is booked under relevant Sections and is arrested, added Khan.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Doctor booked for harassing patient

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:50 PM IST