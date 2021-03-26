Madhya Pradesh shooting duo brings a bronze for India at World Cup yet again

When she got into college, Sunidhi came to know about the National Cadet Corps. She was told that they taught shooting with rifles and it immediately caught her interest. Her commanding officer noticed her natural shooting talent and suggested her to try shooting as a career.

Her father, Ram Samujh Chouhan, who works as a labourer, said he did not know that shooting could also be a career. But he was happy that his daughter was happy. So he asked her to listen to what her commanding officer said. She then gave her trials in 2017 and got selected in the academy.

Sunidhi has never stopped since. She represented the nation at five international championships in 2019. She has recently bagged gold for the nation at the South Asian Games held in Kathmandu. And now, she is the proud winner of a World Cup medal.

In the delegation, three shooters from Madhya Pradesh were selected for the World Cup. They have brought home five medals for the nation out of a total of 25 medals.

Minister for sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia said the shooters had brought glory to the state with their performance.