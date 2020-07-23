Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj's government gives permission for Qurbani on Eid-ul-Adha

State government has given permission for qurbani (sacrifice) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, said Shahar Qazi Mushtaq Ali Nadwi, on Thursday.

The Shahar Qazi said that he along with a delegation had met cabinet ministers Narottam Mishra and Vishwas Sarang. “They have said that government will allow the sacrifice of animals- big and small- on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha that is to be celebrated on August 1,” said Shahar Qazi, talking to media.

All norms of social distancing and other safety measures prescribed by the government authorities related to Coivd-19 should be followed strictly, appealed Nadwi. He said that mass sacrifice will also be held besides people doing at homes.