Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj's government gives permission for Qurbani on Eid-ul-Adha

State government has given permission for qurbani (sacrifice) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, said Shahar Qazi Mushtaq Ali Nadwi, on Thursday.
The Shahar Qazi said that he along with a delegation had met cabinet ministers Narottam Mishra and Vishwas Sarang. “They have said that government will allow the sacrifice of animals- big and small- on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha that is to be celebrated on August 1,” said Shahar Qazi, talking to media.
All norms of social distancing and other safety measures prescribed by the government authorities related to Coivd-19 should be followed strictly, appealed Nadwi. He said that mass sacrifice will also be held besides people doing at homes.
Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Arif Masood had issued a mass appeal that people should protest government’s decision related to lockdown at the time of festival like Eid-ul-Azha and Raksha Bandhan. ‘People should display black flags and oppose government decision. BJP is organizing public rallies and other election related activities then why should religious activities be restricted,’ said Masood.
Such festivals boost economy and help the poor therefore government should take a decision in favour of the poor, added the Congress MLA.
