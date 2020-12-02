Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan worried about urban infrastructure, meet slated for Thursday

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is worried about the urban infrastructure. There are many projects going on in such cities as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur for a long time, but they are yet to be completed. Chouhan is going to hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the progress of the Metro train, Smart City and cleanliness.

A function to give awards for cleanliness is scheduled for Saturday.

At a recent meeting with officers, Chouhan spoke about an action plan for development of Bhopal. He wants to improve the urban infrastructure of the main cities.

Five years have passed since work on Smart Cities began in Bhopal, Indore and other cities, but it is yet to be completed. No important work has been seen in Smart Cities. Chouhan will be discussing all these issues with urban development minister Bhupendra Singh and officers.