Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath on twitter war over people’s verdict

Every political party has to accept the people’s verdict in an election. Nevertheless, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MPCC president Kamal Nath have launched a twitter war on it.

Chouhan took Nath to task on IIFA awards function again. Chouhan twitted he wanted to know whether he should give relief to farmers whom Nath has made defaulters with his false promises or buy crops or give relief to farmers whose crops have been damaged or give incentive to students.

The chief minister also wanted to know from Nath whether he should give grants to daughters or give loan to street vendors or stage a tamasha by inviting film stars. People’s verdict will be accepted, he tweeted.

“I neither do the politics of Tamasha nor that of Tamacha (slap), but only work for people’s welfare,” Chouhan twitted .