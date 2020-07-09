Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath come face to face over farm loan waiver

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his former counterpart Kamal Nath have again come face to face over loan waiver.

Both of them have been making charges against each other over the issue during the past one and a half years.

When Chouhan was in opposition he used to say the Congress had deceived the farmers in the name of waiving loan. He has stuck to his stand even after becoming the chief minister.

On Thursday, Chouhan wanted to know from Nath the reason for not waiving loan up to Rs 2 lakh according to the Congress’s Vachan Patra.

Therefore, the loan up to Rs 2 lakh of those who had borrowed more than that amount should have been waived, Chouhan said. He wanted to know the reason for not doing that.

The number of such farmers as took loan of more than Rs 2 lakh is eight lakh, and Nadh had deceived those people, Chouhan said.