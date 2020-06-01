Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet expansion put off for now as central BJP leadership yet to put seal on list

BHOPAL: The proposed cabinet expansion on June 2 has been put off. As the date for Rajya Sabha elections was announced, there were speculations that the cabinet expansion would not be postponed till the RS elections.

The BJP central leadership has yet to put its seal on the list containing the names of those to be inducted into the cabinet.

The list could not be finalised, because the Central leadership did not give its nod.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s plan to visit Delhi is being put off.

Deferment of Chouhan’s visit to Delhi is considered as one of the reasons for delay in the cabinet expansion.

According to sources, Chouhan may go to Delhi in a day or two, and the cabinet expansion will take place only after that.

Delay in cabinet expansion has caused restlessness among the former legislators of the Congress who have crossed over to the BJP.

The names of the former legislators of the Congress have been finalised for cabinet berth, but the problem is with the BJP MLAs.

Many aspirants of cabinet berth have been told that they will not be inducted into the cabinet this time.

Leaders of the state unit of the party clearly said since the BJP returned to power with Jyotiraditya Scindia’s support, members of his faction will be given preference at the time of cabinet expansion. BJP legislators may wait for now.

Another reason for delay in the cabinet expansion is that the names of the BJP MLAs for cabinet berth have not been finalised.

In a hurry, the Governor House has been put out of containment zone, so it is expected that, cabinet may soon be expanded.

Many legislators have been staying in Bhopal for long time hoping that cabinet will soon be expanded.

They feel if they return to constituencies, their names may be struck off the list of legislators who will be inducted into the cabinet.

Many former MLAs who have crossed over to the Congress are also in Bhopal. As they are out of the constituencies there is resentment among public against those legislators.