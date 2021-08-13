e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:05 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj government is in habit of running away from discussions in Assembly, alleges Congress MLA NP Prajapati

Staff Reporter
Narmada Prasad Prajapati, former MP assembly Speaker | Twitter

Narmada Prasad Prajapati, former MP assembly Speaker | Twitter

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA and former speaker NP Prajapati, on Friday lashed the Shivraj Government over MP Assembly adjourned sine die on Tuesday. Taking the BJP governance in hand, the speaker alleged that the Shivraj government is in habit of running away from public interest issues and discussions in the Assembly. This is the main reason why Assembly sessions are cut short abnormally.

Talking to media, Prajapati said that during the Congress tenure of 15 months Assembly used to run late night whereas in Shivraj government sessions are curtailed.

‘Shivraj government called for its first session from 24-27 March 2020. The 3 day session was winded up in 1 day. Second session was scheduled for 32 days from 17 December 2020 to 17 January 2021 but was curtailed to 6 days. The budget session of 33 days but winded up in 13 days,’ said Prajapati.

The latest monsoon session scheduled from 9-12 August saw working of only 3 hours, he added.

‘During Kamal Nath’s tenure Congress completed the Assembly sessions. In Shivraj government the Congress wanted to raise issues like rising prices of fuel and edibles. We also wanted to talk on OBC reservation issue, destruction caused by floods, deaths caused by corona and illicit liquor, corruption and crime against women but could not as the government adjourned the House and ran away from discussions,’ said Prajapati.

Petrol and diesel have crossed Rs 100 mark. Gas cylinder that was Rs 400 during Congress rule has reached Rs 850. Edible oil and other commodities too are on fire. Large section of government employees are fighting for their dues and are on strike or have gone on strike earlier.

The Congress party has organized press conferences across the state on Friday on the same subject.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Will fulfil Vivek’s dream of gifting house to parents, says CM

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:05 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal