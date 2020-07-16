Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj government changed collectors of 25 districts in four months

The BJP government has changed collectors of 25 districts after coming back to power in the state.

After the removal of collectors in Guna and Barwani districts, the collectors of almost half of MP have been changed.

The collectors of Indore, Ujjain and Khandwa were shifted, because they could not come up with a strategy to tackle the corona pandemic. On the other hand, some collectors were transferred, because the Congress government had appointed them.

Immediately after return to power, the BJP government removed the collector of Rajgarh, Nidhi Nivedita who slapped a BJP leader for protesting in support of CAA.

No sooner had the BJP taken over the reins of power in the state than it removed Nivedita. After that, the collectors are being frequently changed.