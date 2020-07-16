Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj government changed collectors of 25 districts in four months

The BJP government has changed collectors of 25 districts after coming back to power in the state.
After the removal of collectors in Guna and Barwani districts, the collectors of almost half of MP have been changed.
The collectors of Indore, Ujjain and Khandwa were shifted, because they could not come up with a strategy to tackle the corona pandemic. On the other hand, some collectors were transferred, because the Congress government had appointed them.
Immediately after return to power, the BJP government removed the collector of Rajgarh, Nidhi Nivedita who slapped a BJP leader for protesting in support of CAA.
No sooner had the BJP taken over the reins of power in the state than it removed Nivedita. After that, the collectors are being frequently changed.
The collectors of Bhopal, Dhar, Burhanpur, Devas, Agar Malwa, Ashoknagar, Sheopur, Bhind, Rewa, Singrauli, Umaria, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla and Shajapur have been changed. There were, however, no allegations against the government for those postings.
Nevertheless, during the Congress rule, the BJP leaders were making allegations that the government was running a transfer industry.
The BJP government did not make those transfers at one go. Rather, the government shifted the collectors one by one. That is the reason why there was no noise over those transfers.
By-elections will be held in eight of the 25 districts where the collectors have been changed.
According to sources, some more collectors may be shifted from the districts where the by-elections will be held. The collectors of Gwalior, Morena, Shahdol, Shivpuri and of a few districts may be changed in coming days.