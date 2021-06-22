Madhya Pradesh: Shivpuri medical college to be named after Vijayaraje Scindia

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The newly set up government medical college in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh will be named as Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Medical College, it was decided at a meeting of the college's governing body on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia. "I am happy that the medical college has been named after my grandmother...the work she did for the development of this region is known to everyone,” Scindia told reporters.

In 2019, when Jyotiraditya Scindia was with Congress, a proposal had been moved by his supporter and then Congress minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar to name the college after the late Madhavrao Scindia, Jyotiraditya's father, sources in the district administration said.