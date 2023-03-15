Madhya Pradesh: Shivpuri collector chairs meeting with traffic, PwD and NHAI officials

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Shivpuri, Ravindra Kumar Chaudhary, chaired a meeting with the traffic police officials, Public Works department (PwD) officials and the officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at his office on Wednesday.

In the meeting, collector Chaudhary issued several instructions to all the officials who were present there.

Addressing the traffic police officials first, collector Chaudhary instructed them to get the repairing works conducted at all the black spots of the town. He reflected on the data of the bygone year and said that as many as 1160 road accidents have taken place across the district due to black spots. 363 people have lost their life in the accidents, while 1204 of them have been injured.

Following this, he also instructed the traffic police officials to ensure arrangements for road marking, installation of sign boards, lighting arrangements and construction of speed-breakers. Adding to the instructions, he directed the officials to remove encroachments located at close quarters to the National highway.

After the meeting concluded, collector Chaudhary inspected all the black spots located at Piparsama square of Shivpuri, along with Superintendent of police (SP).