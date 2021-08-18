e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 05:49 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Shiv Palki Yatra, Kavad Yatra organisers booked for violating COVID-19 protocols

FIRs has been registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, in Kotwali Guna police station in both cases
FPJ News Service
Representative Pic

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Two FIRs have been registered against Shiv Palki Yatra and Kavad Yatra organisers for violating Section 144 which states that no public gathering or procession will be held without any valid permission from the authorities.

Meanwhile, contrary to the above order, around 70-80 people took out the Shiva Palki Yatra at the Haat Road of the town to the tune of singing and DJ.

Similarly, Kavad Yatra was organised from village Malpur to village Mawan by about 30-35 men and women. In both the above programs, the district administration saw the sheer violation of prohibitory orders which were imposed by the district magistrate to contain the corona infection.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Cops arrest two arms smugglers in Guna, confiscate arms

