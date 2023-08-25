Madhya Pradesh Shines With 13 Awards In India Smart Cities Awards Contest-2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five smart cities in Madhya Pradesh bagged 13 awards in various categories on the for excellent performance in the India Smart Cities Awards Contest-2022.

Madhya Pradesh has secured the best state award. Indore ranks first in the National Smart City Award.

Chouhan has congratulated the citizens and departmental officers of Smart City for this achievement. Congratulating the officers and employees, Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh has said that these awards were secured due to the deeds done under the guidance of Chouhan.

The results of the awards have been declared on August 25 by Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India Kunal.

Indore bagged 5, Jabalpur 2 and Bhopal, Gwalior and Sagar one each award

Indore has secured the first place for the Gobardhan Bio CNG Plant in Swachhata theme, Air Quality Improvement in Urban Environment theme and Ahilya One with Vertical Garden and Saraswati and Kanh Life Line in Jal theme, Rainwater Harvesting and Rejuvenation of lakes, wells and step wells.

Indore has got second place for river front development in Built Environment Theme.

Bhopal has got second place for Sadar Manzil Restoration Project.

In the economy theme, Jabalpur has got first place for start-up incubation center and Indore has got second place for value capture financing. In the governance theme, Jabalpur has got the third position for the implementation of 311 application.

In ICCC business model theme, Gwalior got third place for Intelligent Traffic Management System and Sagar got third place for Intelligent Traffic Management System Improving Road Safety in Mobility theme.

In the Innovation Award category, Indore has got the second position for Covid-19 Responses-Multiple Initiatives on the theme of Covid Innovative.