Madhya Pradesh: Shift officials posted in poll bound areas for more than three, state election commission to state government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission has instructed the Home Department and the Revenue Department to shift those officers who are posted in panchayat poll bound areas for more than three years.

The commission has also sought action-taken reports from both the departments.

According to the instructions, the commission has asked to shift those SDM, Tehsildar, Nayab Tehsildar, Revenue Inspector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sub-Inspector (SI), Assistant ASI and Panchayat Secretary rank officials who are posted in poll bound area for three or more than three years with immediate effect.

“Besides, the commission has also informed the state government that new construction work will not be permitted in Panchayats as the model code of conduct has come into effect. The state government has also been asked to keep strict monitoring and share reports with the commission,” an officer of state election commission said.

The state election commission recently announced dates for three-tier panchayat elections, which will be held in three phases. The voting for first phase will hold on January 6

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:35 PM IST