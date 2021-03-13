Madhya Pradesh: Sharp rise in day temperature follows sharp drop at night

BHOPAL: A sharp rise in the day temperature was recorded after a sharp drop in the night temperature on Saturday. Many parts of the state experienced rain and hailstorms in the past 24 hours with gusty winds. Now, the weather will be clear for the next four to five days in the state.

GD Mishra, senior officer, meteorological department, said, “Before the arrival of the rainy season in the country, pre-monsoon rainfall activities in different parts have started. These pre-monsoon activities continue during the months of March-April and May. During these three months in the pre-monsoon season, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, light thunderstorms, hail and many such activities.”

Gwalior recorded a rise of 7.4 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a sharp drop of 4.5 degrees Celsius in the night temperature at 15.0 degrees Celsius. Guna recorded a rise of 5.8 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a drop of 3.9 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 14.5 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded 32.6 degrees Celsius with no fluctuations in the day temperature, while it recorded a drop of 4.0 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 34.6 degrees Celsius as the day temperature after a marginal rise of 0.1 degree Celsius, while it recorded 17.4 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a drop of 4.0 degrees Celsius.