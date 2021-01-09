Madhya Pradesh: Sharp drop in day temperature, mercury rises at night

BHOPAL: A sharp drop in the day temperature and rise in the night temperature were recorded all over Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Indore recorded 7.0 degrees Celsius, which was highest drop in day temperature in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal recorded a sharp drop of 6.7 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 20.9 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a rise of 3.4 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 19.2 degrees Celsius — which was 8.5 degrees Celsius above normal. Drizzles lashed Bhopal throughout the day. Right from morning, it was cloudy in the state capital. Indore recorded a drop of 7.0 degree Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 21.8 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a rise of 2.7 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius — which was 8.4 degrees Celsius above normal.

In the districts

Other districts, too, recorded a rise in the night temperature. Guna recorded 16.8 degrees Celsius after a rise of 3.0 degrees Celsius. Tikamgarh recorded a drop of 3.2 degrees Celsius in the night temperature of 16.0 degrees Celsius — which was 9.1 degrees Celsius above normal.

The night temperatures of Umaria and Chhindwara were 10 degrees Celsius above normal. Umaria recorded 17.8 degrees Celsius and Chhindwara recorded 19.2 degrees Celsius as night temperatures. Similarly, the night temperature of Shajapur, Ujjain and Hoshangabad was 9.0 degrees Celsius above normal. Shajapur recorded a night temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius, while Ujjain recorded 19.0 degrees Celsius and Hoshangabad 21.0 degrees Celsius.