Madhya Pradesh: Sharbati wheat, other important crops should get GI tag, says Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said some important crops of the state should be given GI tag. The crops include Sharbati wheat, red gram, Piparia Tour (golden gram), Kali Muchh rice, Jeera Shankar rice and Chinnaur paddy should be given GI tag, he said. He also said work was on for GI tag for Basmati rice. He made the above statements at a review meeting of various departments on Monday.

Chouhan directed the agriculture department to educate the farmers so that they might know what crops should be sown. For this, each agriculture science centre should show a list before Rabi and Kharif crops are sown, he said. Both agriculture universities should play an important in doing that, he said.

The agriculture department should ensure continuous scrutiny by agriculture science centres and farm universities, Chouhan said. This should be done so that the crops are not ruined by any disease, he said, adding that disease has destroyed soybean crop this year. There should be hologram on the packet to ensure that the pack contains certified seeds, Chouhan said.

30 mandis to go hi-tech

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the Krishi Upaj Mandis are being improved. In the first phase, 30 Mandis will be modernised, he said. The mandis will have godowns, cold storages and other facilities, he said.