Madhya Pradesh: Severely injured tiger cured, sent back to Satpura Reserve

Bhopal: A severely injured tiger with three fractures in its head and two in the limbs was brought from Harda to the Van Vihar Rescue Centre at 8.15 pm on January 13. The team of doctors worked wonders and made the tiger that came to Van Vihar on a stretcher perfectly healthy and sent him back to the Satpura Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.

The tiger had attacked people in the Temagaon and Rahatgaon ranges of Rahatgaon tehsil in Harda district. This was after that some people allegedly attacked and injured the tiger. A rescue operation was conducted by the forest officials of the Satpura Tiger Reserve after which it was sent to the Van Vihar National Park.

The medical team, headed by Dr Atul Gupta, ran several medical tests, including X-ray, ultrasound and blood test, on the severely injured tiger. The five-member medical team, also comprising Dr Sunil Kumar Tumadia, Dr Prashant Deshmukh, Dr Pritam Acharya and Dr Rajat Kulkarni, provided treatment and monitored the health of the big cat.

The medical report said that there were four injuries caused by some pointed weapons on the head. The left hind limb of the tiger was also severely injured. The X-ray reports suggested three-four fractures in the head and two in the left hind limb.

However, the health of the tiger showed a miraculous recovery and he was found fit to be sent back to its natural habitat. Even forest minister Vijay Shah visited Van Vihar to check on the tiger’s health. He was sent back to the Satpura National Park with the team that arrived from there.