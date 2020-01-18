Madhya Pradesh: Several places in state record sharp drop in temp

Sharp drop was recorded in night temperature in state capital and other places specially in western parts of the state.

State capital recorded drop of 4.6 degree Celsius and Indore recorded drop of 4.8 degree Celsius in night temperature in the last 24 hours.

Severe cold was experienced in Khandwa and Indore while cold day was experienced in Bhopal, Khargone, Betul, Dhar and Ujjain. Betul recorded 8 degree Celsius and Khargone recorded 6 degree Celsius as night temperature. Dhar recorded 8.1 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 20.4 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degree. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 20.2 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degree Celsius.

Similarly, Dhar recorded a fall of 4.3 degree Celsius, Khargone recorded a drop of 5.5 degree Celsius while Pachmarhi recorded a fall of 4 degree Celsius. Shajapur recorded a fall of 4.1 degree Celsius and Ujjain recorded a drop of 5.8 degree Celsius in night temperature.

However, Umaria recorded a drop of 6.3 degree Celsius in day temperature and Seoni recorded a fall of 6 degree Celsius. Mandla and Jabalpur recorded drop of 5.4 degree Celsius and 6.7 degree Celsius respectively.