Madhya Pradesh: Several online services of government fail to deliver during lockdown

BHOPAL: Several government online services failed to deliver during the lockdown- when they were needed the most. Among top remains the Urban Administration Department’s portal that failed to cater to users demand.

Most interesting part about these services is that property tax and water tax could be deposited through this portal while users are waiting for the officers to open to avail other services.

According to the complaints made at the CM Helpline, Urban Administration Department remains at the top. The department tops as it failed to provide birth and death certificates online, said an official. Most of the municipal corporations have their portals and provide several essential services online. Providing birth and death certificates online is one of them.

The Urban Administration Department had launched e-nagarpalika portal for online services last year. Services like water tax, property tax, property rent, marriage certificate, death and birth certificate, NOC for fire permission, water connection, hawker license, colonizer license etc could be availed online.

However, tax realization could be done while for other online services have failed the citizens during the lockdown period when we needed it the most, said a harried user.

Several people have also complained about online services provided by the electricity company. The Upay behaves erratically. Sometimes the process is smooth but usually it irritates a lot before processing the bill, said KC Kanaujia, who uses the app regularly. Other options provided by distribution companies act as savior.

Similarly, lot of users complained against district administration portals when they tried requesting for e-passes during lockdown. “I had to bring my son from Pune and had applied for the e-pass but to no avail. Later when I went there in person, I was able to get the permission,” said Nitesh Lal.

Another government servant seeking anonymity said that she had to pay her bank installment for house loan online. The officials of the LICHFL (LIC Housing Finance Ltd) referred to their portal but it failed. Later another official from the LICHFL sent a link for mobile app but that too failed and the customer had to go to bank to deposit the monthly installment.