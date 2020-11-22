Madhya Pradesh: Seventh pay of Bhoj University staffers approved

BHOPAL: The Bhoj Open University Management Board has said that the seventh pay implementation order has been approved for all employees except those whose cases are pending in the court.

A statement issued by the Board said that the file related to the Seventh Pay Commission has been approved and sent to the audit department. It further said that the employees have not yet got their documents verified.

However, the employees association of the university said that the fixation of salaries should have been conducted before sending the file. It stated that the board was unnecessarily delaying and complicating the process. “All documents of each and every employee since his/her appointment are with the university. What sort of verification is being ordered by the university,” it asked.