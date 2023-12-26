Madhya Pradesh: Seva Dal Members Told To Reach Every Village Before LS Polls | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Jitu Patwari has asked Seva Dal members to reach every village and help form party units before Lok Sabha elections. The newly appointed president addressed the two meetings of Congress wing here on Monday.

“You are the base and key pillar of the party and you have true knowledge about ground reality. So, prepare a strategy to reach every house and spread Congress ideology among people,” he told Seva Dal activists.

Though the party is not in power for 20 years, the party has long history of working for people. The members of Seva Dal are pillars on which the party is standing, Patwari added.

He asked NSUI members to raise student- related issues in front of educational institutes and against the government. In his address, he said youths were nation’s future and should know the facts, the correct history.

“Youths are using modern technology. So, draw people to party’s ideology through social media,” he added. He asked to provide proper platform and space to women in politics.