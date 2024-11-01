 Madhya Pradesh Set To See Administrative Changes In Coming Days
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Set To See Administrative Changes In Coming Days

Madhya Pradesh Set To See Administrative Changes In Coming Days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There were plans to carry out administrative changes after festival seasons. Now that the festivals have ended, the government is set to transfer the officers belonging to IAS and IPS cadres. The postings of officers, working in Mantralaya and in districts will be changed.

One month has passed since Anurag Jain took over as Chief Secretary (CS), but no major administrative changes have been made during the tenure of Jain as CS. Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena is retiring on November 30. Just before retirement, Saxena may transfer some officials.

Among the IAS officers, some principal secretaries and a few secretaries may be shifted. Some important departments, where the administrative changes may be carried out, are the Commercial Tax Department, Women and Child Development Department, Cooperative Department, and MSME. The officers of some corporations and the collectors of some districts are set to be shifted.

The collectors of Khandwa, Raisen, Dhar, Alirajpur, Shajapur, Barwani, Dewas, Agar, Datia, Satna, Ashoknagar and Shahdol may be transferred. Among the IPS officers, a few posted in the police headquarters may be shifted along with their counterparts in some districts.

The superintendents of police of the districts – from where complaints about deteriorating law and order are coming – may also be shifted. The axe may fall on the SP in connection with the Rewa gang rape case. After the transfer of police commissioner of Indore, some officials may be shifted.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and DGP Sudhir Saxena have already held discussions about transfer of officers. The state may see the outcome of discussion soon.

