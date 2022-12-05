Madhya Pradesh: Session on LinkedIn profile building organised at SHIM

FP Photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): An expert session on “LinkedIn profile building” was organised for the students of Sant Hirdaram Institute of management (SHIM) in Bhopal, the college authorities said on Monday.

Expert who addressed the students in the session was the English communication and personality development trainer, Ena Chhabaria.

Chhabaria apprised the students of the process of creating a profile on the employment-oriented online platform, LinkedIn and a number of its benefits. Through the session, the students leant about the dos and don’ts to be followed while creating a profile on LinkedIn.

In addition to this, the students also learnt various other aspects such as posting on LinkedIn, cold messaging and the reason why LinkedIn is different from other social media platforms. During the session, the students were tasked to build their respective profiles on LinkedIn, at the end of which, the expert solved the students’ queries which they had stumbled upon while building the profile.

As many as 200 students of the institute ensured their participation in the session. Managing director of the institute, Hero Gyanchandani and Director of SHIM, Dr Ashish Thakur, lauded the efforts of the training and placement cell for the insightful session.