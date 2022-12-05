e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Session on LinkedIn profile building organised at SHIM

Madhya Pradesh: Session on LinkedIn profile building organised at SHIM

During the session, the students were tasked to build their respective profiles on LinkedIn, at the end of which, the expert solved the students’ queries which they had stumbled upon while building the profile

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): An expert session on “LinkedIn profile building” was organised for the students of Sant Hirdaram Institute of management (SHIM) in Bhopal, the college authorities said on Monday.

Expert who addressed the students in the session was the English communication and personality development trainer, Ena Chhabaria.

Chhabaria apprised the students of the process of creating a profile on the employment-oriented online platform, LinkedIn and a number of its benefits. Through the session, the students leant about the dos and don’ts to be followed while creating a profile on LinkedIn.

In addition to this, the students also learnt various other aspects such as posting on LinkedIn, cold messaging and the reason why LinkedIn is different from other social media platforms. During the session, the students were tasked to build their respective profiles on LinkedIn, at the end of which, the expert solved the students’ queries which they had stumbled upon while building the profile.

As many as 200 students of the institute ensured their participation in the session. Managing director of the institute, Hero Gyanchandani and Director of SHIM, Dr Ashish Thakur, lauded the efforts of the training and placement cell for the insightful session.

Read Also
MP: Dog poisoned, 3 puppies brutally burnt to death in Bhopal
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM’s spree of sudden inspection continues

Bhopal: CM’s spree of sudden inspection continues

Bhopal: Minor girl goes missing, probe underway

Bhopal: Minor girl goes missing, probe underway

Bhopal: Eight-day Pari Bazaar from Dec 8

Bhopal: Eight-day Pari Bazaar from Dec 8

Bhopal: Man arrested for stealing mobile phones from hospital

Bhopal: Man arrested for stealing mobile phones from hospital

Bhopal: Pragya pulls up discom officials for not shifting power lines

Bhopal: Pragya pulls up discom officials for not shifting power lines