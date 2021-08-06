Madhya Pradesh: Services of two police constables terminated

Bhopal: The police department has terminated services of the two constables who were allegedly involved in snatching Rs 5 lakh from employees of a diamond trader. The cops Vinod Rawat and Sumit Baghel had threatened the employees who were carrying Rs 30 lakh in cash. The cops allegedly took away Rs 5 lakh from the cash and threatened the employees not to speak to anyone about the issue.

The diamond trader met the top officials and apprised them of the incident. A departmental inquiry was ordered into the incident and the two cops were found guilty of the crime. The deputy inspector general (DIG) Bhopal Irshad Wali ordered termination of their service. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Singh said the termination order was issued on Thursday.