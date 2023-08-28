Madhya Pradesh: Services Of 22 Trains Suspended Till First Week Of September

Represtentative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The trains from Satna to Shahdol and Chhattisgarh, and the Rewa-Bilaspur and the Rewa-Chirmiri passenger trains will not run till the first week of the next month.

The train services will remain suspended. Nevertheless, the trains on the gondia-Barauni Express will run through a different route.

According to reports from South-East-Central Railway Bilaspur division, the train services have been suspended because electrification work in the third track of Badhwabara railway station.

This is the reason that services of 22 passenger trains have been suspended from September 2 to 8.