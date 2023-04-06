Madhya Pradesh: Separate team deployed for elephant monitoring at Sanjay Tiger Reserve

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Sidhi district has taken steps to prevent elephant-human conflict. For this, authorities have formed a separate team for monitoring elephants.

The elephants enter Sanjay Tiger Reserve from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and stay for almost 10 months of the year.

“This has been happening for past four years. About 10 elephants would enter reserve every year. Now, their number has increased to 14,” Deputy Director of Sanjay Tiger Reserve Lovit Bharti told Free Press.

The authorities engaged NGOs of Assam to train the staff on how to handle elephant-related menace. The trained staff then imparted training to villagers living in nearby hamlets of the reserve.

This training has helped in saving villagers’ lives. From last two years, there has been no human casualty due to elephants.

However, incidents of damage to crops and houses do occur at regular intervals. The villagers have been taught how to co-exist with jumbos and survive.