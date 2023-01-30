e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Seoni-Malwa MLA provides gym equipment to 20 village panchayats

The youths residing in these villages leave no stone unturned in practicing and observing a healthy lifestyle.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Seoni-Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Seoni-Malwa, Premshankar Verma utilised the MLA funds to purchase gym equipment and provide it to 20 adjoining gram panchayats. He announced the distribution of gym equipment at a function in which BJP leaders Rajendra Saadh, Ajit Mandloi, Shambhu Singh Bhaati, Yashwant Patel, Ishwar Zamindar, Pawan Gaur, Rewaram Gaur, Rakesh Gaur and sarpanchs of other gram panchayats were present.

MLA Verma addressed the attendees of the ceremony and said that going to gym was of utmost importance, if one wants to maintain a healthy body. He added that one needs to work out consistently to achieve the desired result. Thereafter, he said that the gym equipment is being distributed to all the 20-gram panchayats, so that the youths residing in these villages leave no stone unturned in practicing and observing a healthy lifestyle.

He sought the cooperation of the youngsters in contributing to good health and fitness across the nation. He then announced provision of gym equipment to villages - Kaanskhedi, Kotlakhedi, Kahariya, Dharamkundi, Hirankheda, Kalyakhedi, RajoraJaat, Tili Aanwari, Narri, BehraKhedi, Bammhan, Semri Khurd, Talpura, Makodia, Baandri, Lodhadi, Gonchi Taronda and Peepal Dhana.

