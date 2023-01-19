Madhya Pradesh: Seoni Malwa gets ISO certificate for providing quality services to public

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Seoni Malwa, a Tehsil in Narmadapuram district, has been given an International StandardisationOrganisation (ISO) certificate, official sources said.

Seoni is the first Tehcil in the district, which has got the certificate.

Collector of Narmadapuram, Neeraj Kumar Singh, presented the certificate given by an international organisation Foton Management Services, to Seoni Malwa Tehsil on Wednesday.

Sub-divisional officer of Seoni Malwa, Anil Jain, Tehsilder of Seoni Malwa Pushpendra Nigam, chief municipal officer Rakesh Mishra, chief executive officer of Janpad Durgesh Bhumarkar, Nayab Tehsil Pramesh Jain and other officials were present at the function where the certificate was presented.

The certificate has been given for running the Tehsil according to norms.

The Tehsil has performed well in handling revenue cases, land disputes, law and order, e-governance, elections and in solving other problems.

ISO auditor from Bhopal, Sujeet Singh Baghel, said that the certificate is given after assessing the maintenance of gardens at the Tehsil office, cleanliness and the officials’ conduct with the public.

The certificate has been given for one year. If the officials of the Tehsil continue to work in that way, the period will be extended, Baghel said.

According to Baghel, a help desk will be set up at the Tehsil office for the public.

