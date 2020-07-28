Madhya Pradesh: Senior politicians look scared after Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests corona positive, stop political activities

Other than those who work with him, Nath meets only a few Congress leaders.

The employees of Nath tell the Congress leaders to meet him after a few days or talk to him over phone.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, who went to Delhi to take oath as Rajya Sabha member, has yet to return to Bhopal.

Singh has stopped meeting anyone. President of BJP’s state unit

VD Sharma was in touch with Chouhan till he tested positive.

Sharma was on the Lucknow-bound flight with Chouhan and Arvind Bhadauria who also tested positive. So, Sharma has gone into home quarantine.

Sharma’s swab samples were tested twice. The reports were negative. Yet, he has begun to work from home.