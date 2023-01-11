Madhya Pradesh: Seminar centred on entrepreneurship organised in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar centred on entrepreneurship and self-employment was organised in the Narmadapuram town on Wednesday. Young entrepreneurs, who are lending contribution in providing jobs to the people were also felicitated in the seminar.

National co-organizer of Swadeshi Jagran manch, Satish Kumar, president of MP State skill development and employment generation board, Shailendra Sharma and president of organising committee, Dr Rajesh Sharma were invited as the Chief guests on the occasion.

Satish Kumar was the presiding speaker on the occasion, who addressed the seminar and highlighted three misconceptions, the first one being working only as a government or private employee, second one being holding the government responsible for the provision of jobs and the third one being working as an entrepreneur only after the age of 25 years. He tried to influence the attendees of the seminar and draw their interest towards entrepreneurship.

Dr Rajesh Sharma said on the occasion that through the seminar, people have begun marching towards introducing development in Narmadapuram.

As many as 24 entrepreneurs of the town were felicitated in the seminar. Former member of legislative assembly (MLA), Harishankar Jaiswal, state president of Mahilamorcha, Maya Naroliya, Vice president of Narmadapuram municipality, Nirmal Rajput and other dignitaries were also present in the seminar.