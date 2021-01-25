MADHYA PRADESH: Selection committee formed for chairman, members of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission

BHOPAL: The state government has constituted a selection committee for appointment of chairman and members of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. The three- member committee has been formed to select a panel of names for members as well as chairman of the commission.

The committee headed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has SC,ST welfare minister Mina Singh and general administration minister Inder Singh Parmar as members. The committee is expected to present s panel of names within 15 days.