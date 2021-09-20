Madhya Pradesh: Selected school teachers for biology with applied subjects rejected in appointment

BHOPAL : Over 700 teachers selected for biology subject have been rejected during final appointment process. These candidates say that this was cheating by the school education department.

“School education minister Inder Singh Parmar had promised us that teachers selected with allied subjects will be considered during our meeting in July but they were rejected a day ago at district level,” said a selected candidate.

More than 700 teachers selected for biology subject had passed their graduation with allied subjects like biotechnology, microbiology and biochemistry. A controversy had broken over selection of these teachers with allied subjects.

Controversy broke after release of list of selected teachers when some of the candidates objected to selection teachers with allied subjects. Such candidates reasoned that if allied subjects were invalid then it should have been mentioned in eligibility norms.

Such candidates met the school education minister Inder Singh Parmar who had assured them to look into the matter sympathetically. Now the candidates say that they feel cheated.

These candidates say they have sought time from the minister again.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:45 PM IST