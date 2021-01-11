Madhya Pradesh: Selected school teachers demanding appointment get another date in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The candidates who have been selected for post of school teachers but awaiting appointment letters gathered at school education minister Inder Singh Parmar’s residence here on Monday.

School education minister Parmar was not available and his representatives met the delegation of selected teachers at his official residence. “When we had met the school education officials in December, they had assured us that verification process of documents will start within a fortnight. Nevertheless, about a month’s time has passed and the process hasn’t started yet,” said Amit Gautam, one of the teachers-in-waiting.

Gautam said they were informed that minister will ask the department officials to open the school education portal within five days. The portal will be updated and the process of verification of documents will begin within a week. Minister’s representative has also asked the delegation members to visit him after a week if there is no development.

More than 30,000 candidates were selected as teachers but the process for their appointment got stuck due to corona. Many of them had left their jobs to get the no dues certificate from previous employer for appointment in school education department.

In the first phase, 20,000 teachers will be given appointment in Grade II and about 10,000 teachers in Grade I, to be followed immediately in Phase II.