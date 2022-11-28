e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Sehore celebrating Gaurav Diwas today

Many people will take pledge in the presence of Chouhan to keep the city clean and work for development of the city

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Sehore are celebrating Gaurav Diwas on Tuesday when eminent people will pay floral tribute to the monument of Kunwar Chain Singh and remember 356 soldiers who laid down their lives in a clash with the British army.

In the first session, 1,000 saplings will be planted, and there will be 501 girls will be worshipped. The government buildings will be decked up with lights in the evening.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address a road show and honour eminent people of the city at a function in the Town Hall, official sources said.

Many people will take pledge in the presence of Chouhan to keep the city clean and work for development of the city.

Those who have brought laurels to the city will also be felicitated at the function. Renowned singer Monali Thakur will present songs on the occasion. Minister in-charge Prabhuram Chaudhary, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and Vidisha MP Ramakant Bhargava will take part in the function. Besides, there will be Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Sehore MLA Sudesh Rai.

Chouhan will also perform Bhoomi Poojan of the BJP office on the occasion. He will also address a training session at a local hotel.

Meanwhile, the city has been decked up with lights. Many people have also decorated their homes to celebrate the occasion.

article-image

