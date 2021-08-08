Madhya Pradesh sees ten new COVID-19 cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has reported ten new covid 19 cases on Sunday taking the tally of infections to 7,91,960, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,514, the official added.

The number of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh stands at 7,81,298, leaving the state with 148 active cases.

With 70,768 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in MP went up to 1,50,11,979, the official added.

A total of 3,48,99,548 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Madhya Pradesh, including 11,957 on Sunday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,960, new cases 10, death toll 10,514 (no change), recovered 7,81,298, active cases 148, number of tests so far 1,50,11,979.