Madhya Pradesh sees surge in spring influenza cases, doctors attribute it to sudden change in weather conditions

Patients at Hamidia Hospital OPD in Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The state is seeing a surge in spring influenza or flu cases following change in the weather conditions. Hospitals’ OPD are seeing influx of flu patients with symptoms like fever and persistent cough. The doctors have denied Covid spread but advised all to keep a vigil.

Doctors said that influenza and flu cases will come down once the weather stabilizes.

Civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “Seasonal viral fever shows flu-like symptoms. People should not take it for Covid, however, one should not let the guards down. People have developed immunity against Covid. We are constantly monitoring the situation. There is a facility of Covid testing in the district hospital.”

Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD of pulmonary medicine department Gandhi Medical College, said, “With fluctuation in temperature and change in weather, flu or influenza cases are on rise across the country including Madhya Pradesh. With the onset of summer, it will start to decrease. Viral fever with cold and cough are symptom it is not covid. ”

“Patients have fever, cough, raw throat and breathlessness. Uncontrollable coughs with or without wheezing are common among patients. The Influenza virus is frequently diagnosed,” said the doctor.

“Many patients are getting infected with flu causing viruses like influenza, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), adenovirus, rhinovirus etc. Post viral cough is a well-known entity. A secondary bacterial throat infection usually occurs after getting the flu, which needs more care and treatment,” Dave added.

Former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said the cases of influenza or flu cases are on rise. It is a simple virus and not covid, people should take care as weather is frequently changing, he added.