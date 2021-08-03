Madhya Pradesh sees steady rise in Covid-19 cases, 18 more detected with infection

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh recorded 18 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of infected people to 7,91,880, a health department official said. Corona positivity rate in state stands at 0.02 per cent. No fatality on account of the pandemic was reported during the day, so the death toll remained unchanged at 10,513, he added

Six more corona patients were diagnosed in Sagar, while Bhopal, Indore, Damoh, Rajgarh reported 2 cases each on the day. Balaghat, Chhattarpur, Jabalpur and Satna reported 1 each.

Sagar is witnessing a surge in Coronavirus cases as it had reported 7 cases on Monday. The recovery count rose to 7,81,228 with 11 patients being discharged from hospitals on Tuesday. There are 139 active cases in the state. With 68,830 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,46,37,303.