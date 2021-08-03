Madhya Pradesh sees steady rise in Covid-19 cases, 18 more detected with infection

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh recorded 18 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of infected people to 7,91,880, a health department official said. Corona positivity rate in state stands at 0.02 per cent. No fatality on account of the pandemic was reported during the day, so the death toll remained unchanged at 10,513, he added
Six more corona patients were diagnosed in Sagar, while Bhopal, Indore, Damoh, Rajgarh reported 2 cases each on the day. Balaghat, Chhattarpur, Jabalpur and Satna reported 1 each.
Sagar is witnessing a surge in Coronavirus cases as it had reported 7 cases on Monday. The recovery count rose to 7,81,228 with 11 patients being discharged from hospitals on Tuesday. There are 139 active cases in the state. With 68,830 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,46,37,303.
Rain plays spoilsport in vaccination drive: Sheopur draws nill, only 40 turn up at Shivpuri for jab
Rain hampered Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the state. Nobody turned up for vaccination in Sheopur, which for the last few days has been recording heavy downpours. In Shivpuri also, only 40 vaccinations were reported, the scene is not much different in Guna which reported 45 vaccinations on Tuesday. In Datia, 1009 people received jabs on the day.
Gwalior reported 10,633 vaccinations while the figure in Bhopal remained 450. In Indore, 1571 vaccines were administered. Singrauli reported 2555 vaccinations and Tikamgarh 1640.
In all, 35,990 vaccine doses were administered in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. This has taken the overall tally to 3,31,66,886.