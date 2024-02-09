Madhya Pradesh Sees 50 Lakh Voters Increase Since Last LS Polls |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In comparison to the last Lok Sabha election, around 50 lakh voters have increased in Madhya Pradesh. The number of general voters stands at 5,63,40,064, including 2,89,51,705 male voters and 2,73,87,122 female voters. Apart from this, there are 1,237 third-gender voters and 75,246 service voters in the state. In this way, the total number of voters is 5,64,15,310. Since the assembly election, 2,089,139 voters have increased in the state.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said to the media that the final publication of the voter list has been completed. The youths who were about to attain 18 years of age were asked to submit their applications in advance. So far, 50,108 youths have submitted applications in this regard.

Talking about the gender ratio, he said that in 2019, the gender ratio was 1000: 919 which has now increased to 1000: 946.

As far as adding names into the voter list is concerned, the maximum of 23,279 names were added in Indore city, followed by 18,370 names in Raisen. The lowest number, 590 names, were added in Umaria, followed by 728 names in Alirajpur.

The process of adding and deleting names in the voter list is still ongoing. From January 1st till January 23rd, a total of 1,520,707 applications were received, and of them, 1,460,461 applications have been processed."

Third gender voters highest in Bhopal

The final electoral list says that there are 1237 third genders in the state and of them, highest 169 third genders are in Bhopal district and Umaria has only 2

Dist

Indore 103

Jabalpur 97

Ujjain 67

Gwalior 55

Ratlam 34

Sagar 33

Umaria 2

Bhopal has 20,96097 voters

As far as voters are concerned then Bhopal district is having 20,96097 voters including 1078093 males and 1017835 females. Indore district is having 2784130 voters including 1405797 males and 1378230 females.

Age wise categorization of voters

18-19 years 16,02,647

20-29 years 1,35,49,984

30-39 years 1,49, 59,049

40-49 years 1,10,22,680

50-59 years 78,20,435

60-69 years 45,80,331

70-79 years 20,95,401

80 + years 7, 09,537

Total 5,63,40,064