Madhya Pradesh: Seed firm license canceled as samples fail the test

The licence of a seed firm has been cancelled after its samples failed a test in a lab, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Kamal Patel said on Friday.

He claimed cheating farmers with low quality input amounted to treason.

"A total of 247 seed samples from Indore were tested, and 17 were found invalid. Of the 17, 14 samples belong to Eagle Seeds. Therefore, its licence has been cancelled. I have also directed officials to file an FIR against the company," said the minister.

"Provisions of National Security Act (NSA) should be invoked against such persons. I have given instructions to the authorities in the matter," the farmer-turned-minister said.

Refuting former chief minister Kamal Nath's allegation of a urea crisis, Patel said, "There is no shortage of urea as MP had made adequate arrangements for it earlier." However, Patel said, in some districts, as the monsoon arrived before time, 100 per cent sowing was completed which resulted in a gap between demand and supply.

Compared to the previous year, more than 30 per cent urea and 50 per cent DAP (diammonium phosphate) was provided to farmers.

He said good sowing has brought about an additional urea demand of 1.20 lakh MT urea, of which the Centre has assured 47,000 MT, he said.