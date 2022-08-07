Madhya Pradesh: Security tightened Tight at Kuno Palpur Sanctuary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tight security arrangements have been put in place at muck-talked Kuno Palpur Sanctuary (Sheopur) which is slated to welcome the first batch of Cheetahs from Namibia in coming days. No stone has been left unturned in giving final touches to the security plan.

DFO Kuno Palpur Sanctuary, Prakash Kumar Verma said to Free Press that as of now, help of sixteen gunmen is being taken in patrolling work done day and night. They accompany the foot patrolling team as well as vehicle patrolling team respectively. Ten more gunmen will be hired in coming days to boost the security cover. Help of a patrolling app is also being taken in patrolling work, he said

Sources in Kuno Palpur Sanctuary said to Free Press that a security plan has been worked out in sync with guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. Under this plan, detailed work has been done by keeping all angles in mind including how to deal with poachers, fire incidents, illegal cutting of trees etc.

Under the security plan, deep study has been done by keeping various things in mind. This study covers various things from all angles. All this has been done to have an effective security plan.

A senior forest officer of Kuno Palpur Sanctuary informed to Free Press that a study has been done on how to tackle various kinds of loopholes and to have pinpoint information about everything. For instance, data of people and gangs involved in poaching has been prepared. Studies have also been done on what kind of method is adopted by poachers to kill wild animals and so on.

Likewise, places that see more incidents of illegal tree chopping and fire incidents have been noted. Moreover, the security plan also stresses on developing an effective information system by roping in local cattle grazers and villagers.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh completes Green Energy Corridor project before deadline