 Madhya Pradesh: Security Stepped Up In Naxal-Hit Balaghat Village For Election
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Security Stepped Up In Naxal-Hit Balaghat Village For Election

Madhya Pradesh: Security Stepped Up In Naxal-Hit Balaghat Village For Election

Superintendent of police Sameer Saurabh urged the people of the district to cast their vote without fear.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration stepped up security keeping in mind the ensuing election in Maoist-hit areas in Balaghat. Twelve Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads have been deployed in the area.

Sniffers dogs were pressed into service at the polling booths in Mukki Gate, Bhesanghat, Khursripaar, Songudda, Lalghati, Latri, Pitkona, Dabri, Lougur and Chikhlajodi villages in the district on Sunday Modern equipment was also used to do anti-sabotage checking.

Superintendent of police Sameer Saurabh urged the people of the district to cast their vote without fear.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi's Bhopal Roadshow Sets Streets Abuzz As Thousands Of People Gather;...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Security Stepped Up In Naxal-Hit Balaghat Village For Election

Madhya Pradesh: Security Stepped Up In Naxal-Hit Balaghat Village For Election

Madhya Pradesh: Kin Lays Accident Victim’s Body On Road, Jams Traffic

Madhya Pradesh: Kin Lays Accident Victim’s Body On Road, Jams Traffic

Madhya Pradesh: 1,600 Lamps Lit At Lalitamba Temple

Madhya Pradesh: 1,600 Lamps Lit At Lalitamba Temple

Bhopal: Congress Files Complaint Against Collectors, SP & SDM

Bhopal: Congress Files Complaint Against Collectors, SP & SDM

Bhopal: 25 Acrylic Works Of Bhil Artist On Display At Tribal Museum

Bhopal: 25 Acrylic Works Of Bhil Artist On Display At Tribal Museum