Madhya Pradesh: Security Stepped Up In Naxal-Hit Balaghat Village For Election

Representative Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration stepped up security keeping in mind the ensuing election in Maoist-hit areas in Balaghat. Twelve Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads have been deployed in the area.

Sniffers dogs were pressed into service at the polling booths in Mukki Gate, Bhesanghat, Khursripaar, Songudda, Lalghati, Latri, Pitkona, Dabri, Lougur and Chikhlajodi villages in the district on Sunday Modern equipment was also used to do anti-sabotage checking.

Superintendent of police Sameer Saurabh urged the people of the district to cast their vote without fear.

