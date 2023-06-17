Madhya Pradesh: Security Guards Beat Up Patient’s Relatives At District Hospital In Sehore

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The guards at the district hospital beat up the relatives of a patient in the trauma centre on Saturday.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media. According to reports, when some relatives of a patient went to the hospital in the morning, they had a tiff with the guards who beat them up.

A resident of Bhadakhedi, Ritu Maliviya, lodged a complaint that her sister-in-law was admitted to the hospital for delivery.

The woman guard of the hospital and other staff members beat up her brothers Devendra Malviya and Alkar Malviya.

After receiving her complaint, the Kotwali police registered a case against the guards Divya Vishwakarma, Gaurav Yadav, Mohit and Anil.

In-charge of Kotwali Naleen Budholia said the police were inquiry into the case on the grounds of CCTV footage.

Civil surgeon Dr Praveer Gupta said that when the incident had occurred he was on round.

According to him, the family members of a patient misbehaved with a woman guard at the trauma centre, a complaint will be lodged against them.

About the video, in which the security guards were seen beating up the relatives of the patients, Dr Gupta said nothing of that sort had happened.