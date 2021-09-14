Madhya Pradesh: Security guard of hospital and kin of patient scuffle in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The security guard of a private hospital scuffled with kin of patient in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Triveni Hospital located in Right Town under Lordganj police station of the district.

The relatives of the patient have lodged a complaint at Lordganj police station. At the same time, the other side has also registered a complaint against the relatives of the patient in the police station.

Lordganj police station in charge Praful Srivastava said that the kin Sachin, Abhay and Shashi Singh, residents of Tilwara, had come for the treatment of their father Jitendra Singh who got injured in an accident. During which there was an altercation between the family members and the security guard.

The kin of the patient said that the security guards of the hospital, who had arrived in the parking lot, made a comment and abused her. When her brother opposed, then the security guards started assaulting their family members.

The police, however, registered a case on the complaint of the family members and started the investigation into the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:19 PM IST