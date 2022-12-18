Madhya Pradesh: Second phase of Anti-Rubella campaign to began in the state from December 19

Measles (Representative Image) | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Second phase of the Anti-Rubella campaign will be launched in the state from Monday. According to health department officials, the second phase of the above campaign is to be organised from December 19 to December 24, 2022, in which all the children from 9 months to five years of age will be listed for vaccination.

Those children who are up to five years of age and were left out from MR-1 and MR-2 vaccinations will also be registered to get both the doses.

The Government of India has set a target of eradicating Measles-Rubella by December 2023.

The district immunisation officer has instructed the education as well as the women and child development department of the district to notify the educational institutions where children from nine months to five years are studying and are registered in Anganwadi about the second phase of the campaign.

These institutions will be asked to make a list of the children who are left out of the Measles-Rubella vaccination programme. By coordinating with the health department, a team of doctors will ensure that the unvaccinated children get vaccinated during the campaign.

Along with this, the health department officials have appealed to all the parents to participate in the campaign to prevent their children from falling prey to dangerous diseases like Measles-Rubella.