Madhya Pradesh: SECL guard murdered, grandson tries in vain to prevent assault

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Four unidentified men allegedly killed an employee of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) on the premises even as his 19-year-old grandson tried in vain to prevent the murderous assault. The deceased, identified as Ramesh Kewat, 58, worked as security guard at SECL and was on duty at the time. This is second murder inside the campus of the company, in three months, said police.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Shivendra Singh Baghel said the incident occurred at the workshop of the mines. At the time Kewat was on duty and his grandson was with him.

His grandson Pushpendra, 19, was with him, when at around 2 am, they heard some noise from behind. Pushpendra went to check, however when he returned he found four men holding Kewat. Pushpendra screamed and ran from to call other guards but by the time they came to the spot, the assailants had killed Kewat. He was found lying in a pool of blood. The guard was hit on head with some blunt object, said police.

The cops were informed, subsequently.

SDOP said that Pushpendraís statement has been recorded but due to darkness around, he failed to see the faces of assailants. Baghel said the case of murder is registered with the Ramnagar police and investigation is underway.

Earlier, in July, a woman was murdered on the campus of the company.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 12:35 AM IST