Madhya Pradesh: SEC asks field officials to adapt to IEMS

Bhopal: The State Election Commissioner, Basant Pratap Singh, has asked the field officials to adapt to the newly adopted Integrated Election Management System (IEMS). All election-related work — starting with the release of the election notification to the announcement of the results — will be conducted through the IEMS.

The Election Commissioner held a meeting with collectors and other senior officials of the districts and evaluated the preparedness to hold elections for nagar palikas and panchayats across the state.

Singh said that all officers should be acclimatised with the IEMS as filing nominations, EVM management, poll day management, result modules and other election-related activities would be done online through this system.

An infra-mapping mobile application has also been prepared by the State Election Commission. It apprises the voters of the basic infrastructure available at the polling booths. Singh asked the state officials to ensure that their district update all information required on the app in time.

The Election Commissioner said that the district officials should make all arrangements and be election-ready. They should ensure all arrangements, such as appointments of returning officers, selecting places for filing of nomination papers and installing CCTV cameras at all important places.

List of important tasks